Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 215,482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,564,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

ELS stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

