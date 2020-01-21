Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,473 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 176.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8,576.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.4% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.