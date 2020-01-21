Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,509,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $147.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

