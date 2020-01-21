Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,465,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.