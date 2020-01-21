Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 497,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 181,940 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

