Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 121.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

PPG stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

