Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.34 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,190,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,288,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 309,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

