Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 158,214 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,391,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,537,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,013,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

