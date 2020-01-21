Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

