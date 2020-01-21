Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.30% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

