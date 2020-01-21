Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.62 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,726.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock valued at $39,599,232 in the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

