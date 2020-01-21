Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ventas by 223.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

