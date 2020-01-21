Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders have sold a total of 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

