Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.74 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after purchasing an additional 822,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,840,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of RSG opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

