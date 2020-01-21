Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after acquiring an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

