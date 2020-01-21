Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,221,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -304.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

