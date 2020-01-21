Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

