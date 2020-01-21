Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.18 Million in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 155.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

