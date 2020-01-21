Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.33 Million in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of GMS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in GMS by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GMS by 419.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. GMS Inc has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

