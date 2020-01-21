Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.63 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.