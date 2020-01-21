Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.