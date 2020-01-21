Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

