Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 423,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,352. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

