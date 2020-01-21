Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,448,744 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

