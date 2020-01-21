Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total value of $81,936.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:NEU opened at $471.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.25. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $382.88 and a twelve month high of $505.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

