Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Mobile Mini as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MINI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MINI. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

