Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 15,970 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLF shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SLF stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

