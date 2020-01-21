Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 33,702 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.73% of DSP Group worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSPG opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $365.47 million, a P/E ratio of -264.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

