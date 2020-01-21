Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 5,080 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after buying an additional 85,195 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

WLTW opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $154.01 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

