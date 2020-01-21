Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 5,602 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $479,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,702 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,423,000 after acquiring an additional 875,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

