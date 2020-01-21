Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.43% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 259,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,220,404 shares of company stock worth $38,096,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.