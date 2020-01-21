Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Forterra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Forterra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $920.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Forterra’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

