Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 58,377 Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Re/Max at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Re/Max by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Re/Max by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Re/Max by 35.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Re/Max during the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Re/Max alerts:

RMAX stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $683.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a return on equity of 60.78% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.