Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 61,469 Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Cannae as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 60.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.97. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.65 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

