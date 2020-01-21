Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,143,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 169,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

