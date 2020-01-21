Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.31% of Foundation Building Materials worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth $80,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

