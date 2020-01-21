Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,708 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.67% of NVE worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NVE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NVE by 362.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVE by 53.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. NVE Corp has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $104.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.37.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEC. BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.