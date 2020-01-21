Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 192,821 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,821 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

