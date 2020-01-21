Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 419,395 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 419,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $12,979,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 67.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 167.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 114.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

