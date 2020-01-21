Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 45,565 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.26% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $856.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

