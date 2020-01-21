Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 49,105 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,105 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,987,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

