Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 97,089 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 97,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.