Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.19 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $50,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $200,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

