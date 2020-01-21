Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.47 Million Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 396,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.46% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXC stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

