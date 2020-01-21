Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $2,297,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937 shares in the company, valued at $73,554.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,490 shares of company stock worth $7,020,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cowen set a $83.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

