Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $374,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.