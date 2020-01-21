Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,488 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 68.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,558,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 634,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $37,583,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 75.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,126,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.