Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 6,425 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

PM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,373,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,849. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

