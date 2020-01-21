Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 7,626,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,294. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

