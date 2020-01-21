ATBCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,983.00 and $38,077.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,720.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.03903922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00686332 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ATB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

